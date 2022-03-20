Promoting peace

This refers to the editorial, ‘Recognising Islamophobia’ (March 19). The UN has finally proclaimed to observe March 15 as the International Day Against Islamophobia. The incumbent prime minister has been rewarded for his campaign to combat Islamophobia, a problem he has raised recurrently on numerous forums. Before this we saw Putin declare that insulting the Holy Prophet (pbuh) was a violation of religious freedom.

All leaders of the international community should encourage interfaith harmony. The life of a Muslim should have the same value as that of anyone else.

Syeda Hadia Bakhtawar

Nankana Sahib