This is to draw the attention of the relevant authorities to the fact that the rights of labourers in Hub are constantly being ignored. The majority of these workers make merely Rs500 or less per day. Given the current rate of inflation, such little income makes it impossible for them to cover all expenses – rent, electricity, gas bills and groceries, to name a few.

If they try to raise their voices and demand for higher salaries, they are threatened and told they will be fired. Therefore, these poor people are compelled to carry on working on such meagre wages. The government must ensure that all people are given living wages at least.

Riaz Ahmed

Jaffarabad