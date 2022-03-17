Govt, protesting bodies agree on five points

LAHORE:On the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the provincial authorities on Wednesday held a meeting with the representatives of the protesting organisations of government servants at the Civil Secretariat. The government’s committee met with the representatives of APCA, AGEGA and other bodies and agreed on five points. The government has decided to allow payment of 15 percent disparity reduction allowance on the running basic pay with effect from March 1, on the analogy of the federal government and the Finance Department will initiate a summary for the approval of the Provincial Cabinet for this purpose. In the eligibility criteria for the earlier granted 25 percent special allowance 2021, it would be ensured that there is no unwarranted exclusion in this regard, as and when pointed out by the quarters concerned. The departments of Schools and Higher Education will resolve the issue of pay and service protection of employees of colleges, schools etc within 30 days after internal working as per prevalent policy.
