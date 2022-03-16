Opposition has put national interest at stake: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has termed the opposition’s announcement of holding a long march on March 23 an attempt to malign national unity.

The chief minister stated this while talking to parliamentarians who called on him here Tuesday. Provincial Ministers Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hashim Jawan Bakht and MPA Hamid Yar Hiraj called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed matters of mutual importance.

The chief minister termed the announcement of holding a long march on March 23 an attempt to malign national unity and regretted that the PDM was impassive to the importance of national interest. These individuals are putting the national interest at stake to protect their political interests, he added and regretted that the PDM has, again, shown political immaturity and irresponsibility. There is no room for negative politics, he stressed. The politics of the opposition was not based on any principle or ideology and its every tactic would be fully countered. The nation was united under PM Imran Khan and the government would complete its term, he concluded.

SACM: Special Assistant to CM Punjab on Information and Spokesperson to the Punjab Govt Hasaan Khawar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the first Democratic Party which promoted self-accountability and spoke openly on ideas and issues instead of individuals; he expressed these views while talking to media at Punjab Public Private Partnership Authority office on Tuesday.

Responding to a question, Hasaan said that the government would not allow the "horse trading market" in the country like the ’90s. He also said that the previous rulers had left dilapidated government dispensaries for masses while they were getting treatment from London. Vice Chairman Wasa Sh Imtiaz and CEO Punjab Public Private Partnership Authority Amjad Awan were also present on the occasion.