Govt, opposition camps devise strategy over no-trust move

ISLAMABAD: Intense consultations amongst political forces, both in opposition and treasury camps, continued on Sunday in the wake of a no-confidence motion submitted in the National Assembly against Prime Minister Imran Khan.



The prime minister held a meeting with the senior leadership of his government and the party. Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) parliamentary party meeting finalised its strategy for the no-trust vote, while PMLQ parliamentary party meeting was held with party president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi in the chair. Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Moonis Elahi, Senator Kamil Ali Agha, HussainElahi and Chaudhry Imtiaz Ranjha also attended the meeting.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said the PMLQ had made its decision, but the final consultations were going on. “The PMLQ, MQM and Balochistan Awami Party are on the same platform; they are working together, and will resign from ministries if they join the opposition alliance,” he announced. He said it had been agreed upon that the present assemblies would complete their terms.

Chaudhry Pervaiz said the Constitution and the law were very clear regarding the no-confidence motion and the National Assembly speaker should act on it. In reply to a question, Chaudhry Pervaiz said Aun Chaudhry of Jahangir Tareen group had come for a meeting on Sunday. “In the next two days, they [Jahangir Tareen group] will tell us about its decision,” he said.

Responding to another question, he said a meeting with Shehbaz Sharif could take place any time. Asked about the support of the present government, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should continue his efforts.

In the meanwhile, Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi called on Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at their residence. The current political situation in the country and issues of mutual interest were discussed in detail. The visitors also inquired about the well-being of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain

Separately, PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif termed Imran’s speech on Sunday an admission of his defeat. In a statement issued in Lahore, he said, “Imran did not come to fix the prices of potato and tomato, but to ruin the country and national projects, which he did successfully and now it’s time for him to go home.

“Imran came to ensure the fall of Kashmir, CPEC, to increase Pakistan's 24 ranks in corruption; he has successfully done this destruction, but now it’s time for him to go home,” the NA opposition leader said. He said that Imran Niazi had come to power to anger the friends of Pakistan, and he fulfilled that agenda. Imran came to hand over Pakistan's economic sovereignty to the IMF, he fulfilled that agenda. He came to increase the value of the dollar from Rs125 to Rs180, which he did to ruin national economy, but now it’s time for him to pack his bags and leave.”

Shehbaz said the NA speaker was the guardian of the House. That position requires him to be neutral and above party affiliation, he demanded. Shehbaz regretted that Asad Qaiser had become biased by issuing statements in favour of the PTI government. Now, there’s a big question mark over his character and reputation, he added.

Also, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUIF) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had already lost the majority in the National Assembly (NA) and he was running amok.

Addressing a press conference in Dera Ismail Khan, he asked the prime minister not to gather 10 lakh people at Islamabad’s D-Chowk to demonstrate his support in the masses but concentrate on securing the support of 172 members of the National Assembly (MNAs). “If large gatherings are what which determine the popularity of a political party, then the entire nation could gather on my one call,” he boasted. He asked the JUIF workers to remain prepared for his call which could come at anytime.

He stressed the need for dispelling the impression that not the people of Pakistan but some other people decide the fate of the country. Empowering masses is a need of the hour, he added. PDM president also called upon the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to play the role of a strong institution.