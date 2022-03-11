LAHORE:Psychology Department of the Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Thursday organised a workshop on "Faiz, Love and Hazards of Love" in collaboration with the World Psychiatric Association Congress 2022.
GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi chaired the inaugural ceremony which was addressed by eminent psychiatrist Lt-Col (r) Dr Nadeem Ahmed Bajwa who talked in detail about different types of love which include self-love, love with others and hazards of love experienced in the form of psychological issues, hatred and jealousy.
Speaking on the occasion, Psychology Department Chairperson Prof Dr Syeda Salma Hasan highlighted different dimensions of love during different phases of life. “The biggest problem of the young generation is love-turned-hatred relationships which results in emotional turmoil,” she added. Dr Asghar Zaidi asked the department to hold more workshops on such subjects to promote congenial relationships and respect in true spirit among the university faculty.
LAHORE:Punjab Safe Cities Authority distributed appreciation certificates and cash prizes among 80 police...
LAHORE:Punjab Ombudsman Maj Azam Suleman on Thursday said that a composite roadmap would be drawn up in collaboration...
LAHORE:Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Centre successfully conducted a walk on Thursday to...
LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed CIA Lahore to do a better job in eradicating...
LAHORE:No death was reported due to coronavirus and about 155 new cases were recorded in Punjab on Thursday. According...
LAHORE:Akbar Dogar, President Lahore High Court Bar Association, along with a delegation called on Punjab Assembly...
Comments