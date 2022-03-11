LAHORE:Psychology Department of the Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Thursday organised a workshop on "Faiz, Love and Hazards of Love" in collaboration with the World Psychiatric Association Congress 2022.

GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi chaired the inaugural ceremony which was addressed by eminent psychiatrist Lt-Col (r) Dr Nadeem Ahmed Bajwa who talked in detail about different types of love which include self-love, love with others and hazards of love experienced in the form of psychological issues, hatred and jealousy.

Speaking on the occasion, Psychology Department Chairperson Prof Dr Syeda Salma Hasan highlighted different dimensions of love during different phases of life. “The biggest problem of the young generation is love-turned-hatred relationships which results in emotional turmoil,” she added. Dr Asghar Zaidi asked the department to hold more workshops on such subjects to promote congenial relationships and respect in true spirit among the university faculty.