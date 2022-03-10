3rd Women Conference begins at ACP today

The Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP), Karachi, is set to begin its 3rd Women Conference today. The two-day event will end tomorrow.

ACP President Muhammad Ahmad Shah and writer Noorul Huda Shah addressed a press conference about the event on Wednesday. Ahmad Shah said the conference had become a staple ACP event. He said the women's issues were more serious than sloganeering. He remarked that if the women did not get equal opportunities, they had the right to protest.

The conference is set to be inaugurated at 2:30pm today. This time, women issues related to criminal justice have also been included in the event. The ACP president said women were working in coal mines in Thar and driving dumpers full of coal. He said the Arts Council Music Academy’s girls would also perform during the event along with classical dancer Farah Yasmeen Sheikh from the US.