Jashn-e-Baharan in capital from March 25

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) will organise Jashan-e-Baharan in the federal capital from March 25.

According to the focal person for MCI Dr. M. Abdullah Tabassum, as a part of Jashan-e-Baharan, the Spring Family Food Festival will highlight the culture of the four provinces along with Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan with handicraft and food stalls and it will continue till April 24.

The event will also include sports gala competitions of different sports disciplines, traditional sports stalls, cultural show, lighting car show, musical night, drum clarinet competitions.

The MCI will also carry out a tree plantation campaign on different grounds of Islamabad during Jashan-e-Baharan.

Director Sports Culture and Tourism Aamir Shehzad said that Jashan-e-Baharan would provide a good source of entertainment to the citizens and the young generation to know the culture of all four provinces as well as Azad Kashmir. “You will also learn about the culture, handicrafts, and food of Gilgit-Baltistan. During Jashn-e-Baharan, a competition of Hussan-e-Naat and Hussan-e-Qirat competition will also be organised among the students of different schools and colleges to collect the blessings and happiness of the month of Ramazan.

In addition to these competitions, Qawali Night in which Pakistan's leading Qawals will perform their art will also be held while Milad-un-Nabi will be held for the first time in Islamabad in the month of Ramazan during Jashn-e-Baharan.