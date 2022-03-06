Religious leaders condemn Peshawar blast

LAHORE : Leadership of all the religious schools of thought and religions of Pakistan have strongly condemned the Peshawar bomb attack terming it an act of anti-Islam and anti-state elements to fan anarchy and chaos in the country.

Addressing a joint press conference following a meeting on Saturday, the leadership of various religions and schools of thought chaired by PM’s special assistant on religious harmony Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi asserted that enemy conspiracies will be foiled with forging complete unity in the country.

They announced to observe next Friday as 'Pakistan Stability Day' across the country and holding Paigham-e-Pakistan Ulemas-Mashaykh Conference on Monday, 7th March in Islamabad.

Other participants of the meeting included Pir Naqib-ur-Rehman, Sahibzada Hassan Haseeb-ur-Rehman, Allama Arif Wahidi, Maulana Afzal Haideri, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Allama M Hussain Akbar, Maulana Asad Zakaria Qasmi, Maulana Mufti M Zubair, Maulana Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Dr Ragheb Hussain Naeemi, Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, President of Church of Pakistan Bishop Azad Marshal, Sardar Bishan Singh, Allama Abdul Wahab Rupari, Maulana Syed Yusuf Shah, Maulana Muhammad Khan Leghari, Hafiz Kazim Raza, Maulana Noman Hashir, Maulana Abu Bakar Hameed Sabri, Maulana Aslam Siddiqui, Maulana Prof Abu Bakar Siddique, Allama Tahir-ul-Hassan, Maulana Obaidullah Gormani, Maulana Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Aziz Akbar Qasmi, Maulana Pir Asad Habib Shah Jamali, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Maulana Ashfaq Patafi, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Allama Pir Zubair Abid and others.

They said the religious leadership stands united with the Armed Forces of Pakistan to eradicate the menace of extremism and terrorism. They said enemies of Pakistan would not be allowed to succeed in their nefarious intentions. They said the attack was not against any group but on the entire country and shared the grief of the bereaved families. They emphasized on national unity and solidarity to foil the enemies’ nefarious designs.

They said religious and political parties in the country want peace and are on the same page in the war on terrorism, and all sections of society have rendered enormous sacrifices.

Meanwhile, religious leaders continued on Saturday to condemn a suicide blast in a Peshawar mosque that killed nearly 60 worshippers and injured about 200. They demanded the government ensure protection of lives and properties of people or quit to let some able politicians do that.

Tanzeem-e-Islami (TI) ameer Shujauddin Shaikh termed the bomb blast “atrocious terrorist attack showing a sick and cruel mindset.” He warned that enemies of Islam and Pakistan had chosen a specific time for this terrorist attack, saying the country had received veiled as well as open threats from India following resumption of international sport activities after a long hiatus. Pakistan was facing likelihood of terrorism after its refusal to support the US narrative on Russia-Ukraine war. He lamented that national security institutions should have been on the highest possible alert. He demanded foolproof security for all public places, mosques and Madaris and a stern action to crush the terrorists and their facilitators.

Chairman Sunni Ittehad Council and Punjab Quran Board Sahibzada Hamid Raza condemned Peshawar bomb attack, saying Taliban are enemies and traitors of Pakistan, and their armed struggle is against Islam and the Constitution of Pakistan. Talking to the media at Quran Board office on Saturday, he held those celebrating the victory of Afghan Taliban as senseless and careless. He opined that opposition's no-confidence motion would fail and Imran Khan's government faced no threat. He expressed concerns over spread of obscenity and nudity, saying “Haya Day” would be observed on March 8 to counter the western agenda. He said Pakistan must not be allowed to become a part of any proxy war.

Leaders of Milli Yakjehti Council (MYC) Punjab while condemning tragic attack on Peshawar mosque appealed to Muslims of all schools of thought around the world to transcend all religious, sectarian and personal differences and forge unity by following Quran and Sunnah. The meeting of religious parties representing all schools of thought was presided over by its secretary general Liaquat Baloch while noted participants included Hafiz Kazim Raza, Saqib Akbar, Maulana Javed Kasuri, Maulana Muhammad Khan Leghari, Mufti Omar and Mufti Naeem Javed Noori. The speakers warned that anti-national elements want to create civil war in the country, urging it was time to rise above the petty and personal differences to foil their designs.