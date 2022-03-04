Aqeel to set ball rolling for Pakistan today

ISLAMABAD: Aqeel Khan will set the ball rolling for Pakistan in the opening singles of the Davis Cup Group I playoff against Lithuania No 2 Laurynas Grigelis at the Pakistan Sports Complex courts today (Friday).

The draw ceremony of the important Davis Cup Playoffs was held at the Complex courts which revealed that now World No 86 (in latest ranking) Ricardas Berankis will play against inexperienced debutant Mohammad Shoaib in the second singles Friday.

International Aisamul Haq and Mohammad Abid will be playing doubles against Berankis and Grigelis pair on Saturday when the reverse singles will also be played.

Aqeel will take on Berankis while Shoaib will be up against Grigelis in the reverse singles.

“I was looking forward to playing the opening singles and was lucky to get what I desired. Hopefully, I would be in the best of shape for the opening singles,” Aqeel said.

He rated Lithuania high but said in the recent past Pakistan had beaten the best at home.

“Look all the teams which visited Pakistan during the last two years were powerful and stronger. Yet we defeated the majority of them. Here again, I feel we have a chance of beating the opposition,” Aqeel maintained.

Aisam said that it was an honour to have a top hundred player here.

“Indeed they are tough and well versed, having the required experience and exposure of playing regular tennis. But still, I feel we would have a chance. Rain that powered down Thursday would also help us as the ball is expected to keep low,” he said.

Aisam rued missing Muzammil Murtaza who is down with Covid-19. “Muzammil topped the trials but unluckily he missed out of the Playoffs. Still, I am confident that Shoaib would seize the opportunity by playing his heart out. He is our future and we have to give him confidence.”

Berankis admitted that facing Pakistan would not be easier.

“We don’t know each other’s strengths and weaknesses, so it would be hard to predict as to what will going to happen, Only after the first day that we would be in a position to say anything for certain,” he said.

World No 86 was delighted to be in Pakistan. “We never have been here before. But now when we are here I really liked this place. The court here is fabulous and I am excited to play on the surface,” he said.