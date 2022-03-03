Governor signs bill to restore student unions

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday signed the Sindh Students Union Bill 2019 received from the provincial law department. The provincial assembly had unanimously passed the bill last month, paving the way for the restoration of student unions at educational institutions after a gap of 38 years.

“Student unions are entrusted with the responsibility to work for the social and academic welfare of students, and to ensure the protection of the rights and interests of all students,” reads the press release issued by the Governor House.

“Besides promoting and strengthening relations between students and educational institutions, the body will also facilitate organising cultural, intellectual and other extracurricular activities to make them responsible citizens.”