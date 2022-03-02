ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minster Fawad Chaudhry said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold meetings with remaining allies including MQM and BAP.
While talking to Shahzeb Khanzada in Geo News programme ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath’ on Monday, he said that they did not consider Jahangir Tareen Group isolated from them. He said that government was not going anywhere but Shehbaz Sharif and others would have to go to jail. He said that there was political stability in the country which would remain intact till next elections.
