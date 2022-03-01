ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has contacted disgruntled PTI leader Jahangir Tareen after he left Pakistan for the United Kingdom, Geo News reported, citing Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The minister said the Prime Minister had called the PTI leader to inquire about his health as he left for London for medical check-up. Tareen spent a week in a private hospital in Lahore and would spend a week in London.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to meet PMLQ’s Chaudhry brothers during his daylong visit to Lahore today, local media reported, citing sources. According to sources, the premier will listen to the concerns of the PMLQ — which is an ally of the government — and would try to retain their support.

The decision had been made last week after several Opposition leaders held meetings with the Chaudhry brothers in order to take them on board for their no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. PM Imran Khan would also meet the Punjab chief minister, the governor and members of the cabinet and provincial assembly.

The premier would also chair a meeting of the Punjab parliamentary board and decisions about local body elections will be taken.

Earlier, the Opposition parties set the political temperature soaring in the country as the PPP and JUIF offered Punjab's chief ministership to PTI's close aide PMLQ in a bid to move a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly, Geo News had reported.