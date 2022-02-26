Tareen may join joint opposition

LAHORE:Jehangir Khan Tareen has limited political options in the current scenario that may force him to put his weight behind the opposition.

Sources in the JKT camp say as Prime Minister Imran Khan has shut all doors on the group and no-one from government’s side has approached JKT lately, there seems a little room for the group to prove its mettle. The sources say as a politician the JKT needs to have good terms with all the political forces. The JKT Camp has 20 to 25 members in the Punjab Assembly and seven members in the National Assembly.

The sources say though the JKT is facing a lifetime disqualification, he wants to get the best deal from the united opposition for his group members in terms of tickets for next elections and slots in future setups in the Punjab and Center. The JKT Group, the sources claim, is seemingly rock solid but has a fragmented core. A good number of legislators are in an individual race to gain maximum out of the possible support to a no-confidence motion.

The sources say, so far, the situation is fluid, as future political situation depends on the role of powers that be. They, however, say the establishment’s neutrality is clear from Shehbaz-Pervaiz meeting. The sources claim opposition parties have 162 members and 10 more votes are needed to make the no-confidence motion a success. The sources say nothing is certain in politics and if Imran Khan meets the JKT after returning from Moscow, things may change. They say recently Interior Minister Sh Rashid has asked Imran Khan to meet JKT. The scribe tried to contact Saeed Akbar Niwani, a spokesperson for JKT Group, but to no avail.