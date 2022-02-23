ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to mend ties with the disgruntled leader of ruling PTI, Jahangir Khan Tareen, amid the opposition's efforts to oust the premier through a no-confidence vote.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he said: “I hope Jahangir Tareen will act responsibly since he is a seasoned politician and in my personal opinion, there is no harm in engaging with him.” Politicians “never shut their doors" on their opponents, the minister remarked. "But the decision is Imran Khan's to make."

About the no-confidence motion of the opposition against the PM, the minister said Imran Khan would emerge victorious in this political battle and the opposition would face embarrassment like in the past. He said that opposition’s move can lead to a big disaster and it will be responsible for the mayhem and chaos created by it.

“It is the job of the opposition parties to garner support of 172 MNAs in the National Assembly to pass the no-confidence motion but after failing to do so, they will make excuses such as they were [pressurised through] phone calls or their members contracted coronavirus,” he said.

Responding to a question, he said politicians never close their doors for talks with others and the PMLN top leadership had met with PMLQ leaders after 14 years. Jahangir Tareen is a seasoned politician and in my personal view, there is no harm to engage with him, he observed.

Rashid said the opposition parties would not get anything from their protest campaigns. He said their move to table a no-confidence motion would also fail. "If the opposition says they have kept their cards hidden, Imran Khan also keeps his cards close to his chest," he remarked. "Your talks, meetings and requests will not work."

Sheikh Rashid announced that a modern cricket stadium was being constructed besides setting up a new five-star hotel in Islamabad.

The minister said the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has also been directed to auction three plots in prime location for setting up new modern hospitals. After provision of health card by the government, the people were now getting free treatment from private hospitals, resulting in ease of pressure on public sector hospitals in the federal capital, he added.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan would depart for Russia on Wednesday on a historical visit after over two decades.

“We were going to introduce the e-passport facility and the PM would inaugurate launching of e-passport after his return from Russia," he added. He said 13 new passport offices besides 28 new Nadra offices were being set up across the country to facilitate the masses.

He said the Australian cricket team was also visiting Pakistan on February 27 after a long time and special arrangements for security had been made. He said 1819 service was also being restored along with modernising service of Rescue 1122. The minister said a high-level Service Centre of Police was being established in F-6 where 28 services would be provided to citizens under one roof.

He said a scheduled conference of foreign ministers of OIC was also being held on March 22 and 23 in Islamabad and there would be a local holiday. To another question, he said the Pak armed forces rendered supreme sacrifices to defend the motherland and crush Pakistan's enemies.To a separate query, he said all out-of-order cameras of Safe-City were being repaired.

He advised the people to provide data to the concerned police stations before renting out their houses to tenants. He said he would not comment on Mohsin Baig as the case was sub-judice in the court.

To another question, he said after the recent amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, the IT ministry had decided that the "investigation of cases [under the law] would be taken up by us."