Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif meeting with Co-Chairman PPP Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House Lahore. -APP

LAHORE: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz have decided to move ahead under a result-oriented agenda against the PTI government.

The three top leaders of the opposition, including Shehbaz Sharif, PPP-P head Asif Ali Zardari and JUIF chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, will hold a meeting at the residence of PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif in Model Town on Wednesday (today).

In a joint declaration after the meeting between PMLN President Mian Shehbaz Sharif and PPP-P head Asif Ali Zardari, held at the Bilawal House, Lahore, it was announced that all-out efforts would be made to rid the country of the present government in accordance with the aspirations of people. It was announced that the rulers, trying to usurp the rights of the nation, would be sent home.

The two leaders also discussed no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan and the votes required to make the move a success. The PMLN delegation that visited the Bilawal House included Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Mariyum Aurangzeb and Rana Sana Ullah Khan.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, JUIF Parliamentary leader Maulana Asad Mehmood, former prime ministers Makhdum Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, former governor Punjab Makhdum Ahmed Mehmood, Rukhsana Bangash, former Chief Minister KP Akram Khan Durrani and others attended the meeting.

It is noteworthy that for the past two weeks, Lahore has been the hub of political activities as top leaders, including government allies like the Chaudhrys and estranged PTI leader Jehangir Khan Tareen, have held meetings with opposition leaders, including Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

After the meeting between Asif Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif in Model Town a few days ago, PMLN President Shehbaz himself visited the residence of Chaudhrys at the Zahoor Elahi Road, Gulberg, Lahore, to discuss the no-confidence move against Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar. The meeting between the two top sides representing two major factions of the Muslim League was held after a gap of 14 years.

Similarly, during the same month, Jehangir Khan Tareen, the annoyed leader of PTI, had also held a secret and unannounced meeting with Shehbaz Sharif. According to provincial Minister Fayazul Hassan Chohan, that meeting was held at the residence of PPP leader Makhdum Ahmed Mehmood, who is also a close relative of JKT.