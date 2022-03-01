Extraordinary burden

Prices of daily commodities such as vegetables, poultry products, water, gas, and electricity have been on the rise over the last few years. On top of that, regular increases in petrol prices lead to further price hikes. Pakistan is a developing country where people are struggling to make ends meet. One cannot help but ask what the PTI government is doing to facilitate the poor. It constantly claims that it is doing its best by selling groceries at subsidised rates through the Ehsaas Rashan Programme, but the quality of basic necessities at these centres is an issue.
It is high time the government made policies that favoured ordinary people and not the elite.
Rana Mubashar Raza
Daska
