No sign of gas

For the last three months, residents of Soldier Bazaar have been facing gas loadshedding. I have submitted numerous complaints to the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and written to the cabinet division, Islamabad, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat (WMS), Karachi in this regard. I only got redirected to
others, and the problem remains unresolved.
It is disappointing that the SSGC has failed to supply gas to the locality for over three months now. Yet it has sent people bills throughout the time period. Many residents have been forced to spend an average of Rs5,000 to purchase gas cylinders. Who should be held responsible for this? One thinks that the SSGC should reimburse all the people who have been forced to purchase these cylinders despite paying their bills.
Ashfaq Sharif
Karachi
