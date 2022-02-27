Anti-polio drive begins in Punjab

KABIRWALA: A five-day anti-polio campaign kicked off in Khanewal district on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salman Khan Lodhi inaugurated the drive by administering anti-polio drops to children at the DHQ Hospital, Khanewal. CEO Health Dr Abdul Majeed and MS Dr Nabeel Saleem were also present. Speaking on the occasion, the DC directed the officials concerned to set up check posts at entry points of the city in order to vaccinate every child coming from outside. More than 81,000 children under five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops during the drive, he added.

LALAMUSA: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Khurram Shahzad inaugurated an anti-polio drive in the district on Saturday.

Administering anti-polio drops to a child at Major Shabbir Sharif Hospital Kunjah, the DC said more than 461,325 children up to five years of age would be vaccinated against polio by 1,612 mobile and 122 fixed teams.

He said each team would cover at least 100 households daily and 3,846 anti-polio workers would be on duty during the drive in the district and 313 UCMOs had been appointed for their supervision.

The DC directed district heads of all departments including Police, Education Department, Population Welfare Department, Municipal Corporation and Municipal Committees to provide full support to Health Department for the success of the anti-polio campaign. He appealed to parents to vaccinate their children to keep them safe from the crippling disease.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Naeem Akhtar Janjua, Dr Zahid Tanveer, DHOs Dr Ayaz Nasir, Dr Zakir Ali Rana, MS Dr Azhar Ehsan Butt were also present.

FAISALABAD: As many as 1.36 million children under five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops during a five-day anti-polio campaign which would continue from February 28 to March 4 in the district.

This was said by Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad while inaugurating an anti-polio campaign by administering anti-polio drops to the children at Hilal-e-Ahmar Maternity Hospital on Saturday.

The deputy commissioner said that the anti-polio campaign required deep attention and utmost responsibility to completely eradicate the poliovirus from the country. He directed that each and every child of up to five years of age should be vaccinated. He said that he would himself check the performance of the polio teams by visiting different areas of district.

The deputy commissioner said that the anti-polio campaign could only be made successful with the cooperation of the parents.

He informed that a comprehensive security plan had also been devised for the protection of polio teams and the officers of the district administration would also remain in the field to supervise the arrangements.

CEO DHA Dr Bilal Ahmad and other officers were also present on the occasion.