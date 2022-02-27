Sheikh Rashid, Buzdar review law and order in Punjab

LAHORE: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar jointly chaired a meeting here on Saturday to review measures taken to safeguard the life and property of masses as well as maintain the law and order situation. The two leaders agreed on complete coordination between the federal and Punjab governments to maintain law and order situation. Sh Rashid promised that the interior ministry would extend full support to the Punjab government in maintaining law and order situation.

The CM ordered for taking all possible steps for ensuring safety of life and property of people and said that maintaining law and order was responsibility of the government. Special Assistant to the Chief Minister and Spokesperson for Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar, Federal Secretary Interior, Chief Secretary Punjab, Inspector General of Police Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary Home and other officers were also present.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the gang-rape of a woman on Bedian Road and sought a report from CCPO Lahore. The chief minister ordered for arresting the accused at the earliest and ensuring justice to the affected woman.

Meanwhile, the police registered a case and raids were being conducted to arrest the accused.

Meanwhile, Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice on alleged gang rape of a woman on Bedian Road Lahore and sought a report from CCPO Lahore. IG Punjab directed DIG Operations to immediately contact the victim and ensure that justice is provided to the victim on priority basis. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that immediate concrete steps should be taken to identify the accused. And the culprits must be traced and arrested at the earliest.

IG Punjab said that the callous accused do not deserve sympathy, the harshest punishment will be meted out to them. IG Punjab directed that actions against incidents of violence, harassment and abuse of women be continued under zero tolerance.