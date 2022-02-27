Restaurant guard foils robbery bid, kills suspect

A security guard foiled an attempted robbery at a restaurant in Karachi’s Ahsanabad locality and killed a suspected robber, an official of the SITE Super Highway police station said on Saturday.
Police said unidentified suspects arrived on the scene and attempted to rob cash and mobile phones, adding that they also tried to snatch the security guard’s gun.
However, said the official, the guard fought off the suspects and shot one of them.
Police said the remaining suspects fled the scene, while the wounded man identified as Qadir was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
