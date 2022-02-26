A thing called equality

This refers to the article ‘Discouraging peaceful progress’ by Kamila Hyat (February 24). Women in our country should be given equal rights as men. If any injustice is meted to them, they will – and should – invariable raise their voice. In fact, younger women and girls too should be encouraged to speak up and ask for their rights.
The government must work to deal with the inequality that women of our country face in almost every field. Otherwise the country and society will never prosper.
N A Baloch
Hub
