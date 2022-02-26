CM for Dutch investment in waste-to-energy project

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has invited top companies of Netherlands to establish waste-to-energy projects in Karachi and use latest technology to de-pollute the Manchhar Lake.

This emerged on Friday when Ambassador of Netherlands Willem Wouter Plomp along with his Trade Adviser Hammad Raza and Trade Counsellor Yasir Farooqui called on him at the CM House on Friday. The meeting was also attended by CM Special Assistant on Investment Syed Qasim Naveed and Principal Secretary to CM Fayaz Jatoi.

According to a statement, the ambassador told the CM that Dutch companies were interested in investing in waste-to-energy projects in Karachi. “We have one of the top companies in the world working in the waste-to-energy sector,” he said.