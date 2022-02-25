PDM leaders not be allowed to hatch conspiracies against country: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that the PMLN and some members of the media are so terrified of the prime minister's visit to Russia as if someone has drawn blood from their body. “The only problem is that the brothers (Sharifs) have so much money in the West that they are holding their breath. Don't worry, Pakistan's interest is and will remain the supreme policy of PTI,” he noted in a tweet.

The minister took to his twitter account to show his reaction on the meeting between ex-president and PPP supremo Asif Ali Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif and JUIF Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He tweeted while referring to the meeting, “look at this meeting, look at their faces. Will they think of their children and wealth or of the nation by removing Imran Khan,” the minister wondered. “All the dacoits consider Pakistan as loot. All of them should be in jails and not be allowed to carry out conspiracies against the country” the minister asserted.

In another tweet Fawad said the ongoing visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Russia was taking place as per the schedule and all the speculations in this regard were misleading. “Speculations about PM Imran Khan visit are misplaced. The visit is proceeding and PM will return Pakistan tonight as per schedule,” he tweeted.