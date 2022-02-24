CPP urges govt to repeal PECA Ordinance

MULTAN: Communist Party of Pakistan Wednesday condemned Presidential Ordinance amending the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) laws and urged the authorities concerned to repeal the ordinance.

Talking to reporters by phone from Hyderabad after CPP meeting, the CPP secretary general Imdad Qazi said the government had buried the basic right of freedom of speech and expression.

He said the PECA ordinance would stifle the flow of information in the country and limit free, independent, and responsible media. The CPP has completely rejected this unworthy and unwise ordinance.

He said hungry, unemployed, oppressed people cannot be silenced by such black laws nor can print, electronic and social media be controlled.