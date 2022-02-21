Financial crunch: UET unable to pay disparity allowance to employees

LAHORE: Despite approved by its Syndicate, the University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore administration has expressed its inability to pay Disparity Reduction Allowance to its staff because of financial constraints on the university.

The issue was discussed in the 481st meeting of the UET’s Syndicate held on Saturday. The Syndicate, however, approved the recommendations of the university’s Selection Board regarding appointment of a number of faculty members and appointment of five retired professors as Professor Emeritus.

It is pertinent to mention that last year Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had approved 25pc disparity reduction allowance for all government employees excluding those of autonomous bodies, including universities. Later a delegation of vice-chancellors, led by Punjab University VC Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad, called on the chief minister in October over the issue. Subsequently, approval was granted vis-à-vis provision of disparity reduction allowance for teachers and employees of all the public sector universities of the province with the condition that universities would bear the financial burden in this regard.

Sources said the UET VC Prof Dr Mansoor Sarwar, was in for the provision of the allowance as he had also got approved 25pc disparity reduction allowance from the UET Senate but owing to the university’s weak financial position the provision of the same was delayed. They said the allowance for the UET employees was 25 percent of the basic in 2017.

When contacted, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mansoor Sarwar said that the university would award the 25% disparity reduction allowance as soon as the university’s financial position improved. To a question, he said around Rs150 million to 160

million were required on annual basis for this purpose and added the government had already made it clear that the provision of the allowance had to be managed by universities through their own finances.

Dr Mansoor Sarwar said disparity allowance had been approved and the university would start awarding the same to employees from grade-1 to garde-21 (excluding those on Tenure Track) once the university had enough finances.