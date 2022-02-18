Transport Secy visits Orange Train station

LAHORE:Transport Secretary Rai Manzoor Nasir visited Orange Train Dera Gujran Station. Secretary Punjab Masstransit Authority Nabila Javed, General Manager (Operations) Syed Uzair Shah, representatives of Chinese contractors and officers of relevant departments were also present.
The delegation was briefed about the working while the transport secretary inspected various sections of the station and appreciated the arrangements. Secretary expressed serious concern over poor sanitation arrangements and ordered that a new cleaning contract be awarded to a new company in place of LWMC. He also reviewed anti-corona SOPs and enquired the passengers about the facilities. Later, the secretary transport travelled from Dera Gujran station to Anarkali station in the train, inspected Lakshmi Chowk station to review the facilities provided to the passengers.
Passengers expressed their satisfaction with the provision of modern transport facilities. Manzoor Nasir directed to devise a business plan for Orange Line stations to increase revenue. Speaking with the people, he said the Orange Train is the first transport project of CPEC and a symbol of Pakistan-China friendship.
LAHORE:Cloudy weather with hazy conditions was observed in the City here Thursday while Met office predicted similar...
LAHORE:Overseas Pakistanis from UK, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Dubai called on Overseas Pakistanis Commission...
LAHORE:The funeral of Dolphin official Farhan martyred in a road accident was held at his native village Basti...
LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has said that JI was determined to rid the country of the slavery of...
LAHORE:National Commission on the Rights of Child demanded the government evolve effective mechanism to protect...
LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Sardar Ali Khan has said police are promoting IT-based and community policing...
Comments