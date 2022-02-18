Transport Secy visits Orange Train station

LAHORE:Transport Secretary Rai Manzoor Nasir visited Orange Train Dera Gujran Station. Secretary Punjab Masstransit Authority Nabila Javed, General Manager (Operations) Syed Uzair Shah, representatives of Chinese contractors and officers of relevant departments were also present.

The delegation was briefed about the working while the transport secretary inspected various sections of the station and appreciated the arrangements. Secretary expressed serious concern over poor sanitation arrangements and ordered that a new cleaning contract be awarded to a new company in place of LWMC. He also reviewed anti-corona SOPs and enquired the passengers about the facilities. Later, the secretary transport travelled from Dera Gujran station to Anarkali station in the train, inspected Lakshmi Chowk station to review the facilities provided to the passengers.

Passengers expressed their satisfaction with the provision of modern transport facilities. Manzoor Nasir directed to devise a business plan for Orange Line stations to increase revenue. Speaking with the people, he said the Orange Train is the first transport project of CPEC and a symbol of Pakistan-China friendship.