8 truckloads of food items sent to Afghanistan

LANDIKOTAL: Talha Mahmood Foundation sent eight truckloads of food items to Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Senator Talha Mahmood handed over the loaded trucks to Afghan border authorities, while Additional Assistant Commissioner Ashrafuddin, JUIF leaders Maulana Shamsuddin Afridi and Kabir Khan, and tehsildar Ghuncha Gul Mohmand were also present on the occasion. Talking to the media, the senator said that they would not leave Afghans alone in difficult conditions. He said they had religious, cultural and blood relations with Afghan citizens.

He said the international community should come forward and help Afghans in the current circumstances. He said millions of children may die due to starvation and lack of medicines in Afghanistan. Afghan officials thanked Senator Talha Mahmood, Pakistan, its people and the civil society for their assistance over the past several months.