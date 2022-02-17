KP finalises livestock uplift programme

PESHAWAR: The KP government has finalised the Chief Minister’s Integrated Livestock Development Programme to enhance the production of meat, milk and poultry.

This was told in a meeting of the livestock department held here on Wednesday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair.

Secretary Agriculture Israr Khan, Secretary Planning and Development Shah Mahmood, Director General of Livestock Alamzeb and other relevant officials attended the meeting, said a handout.

This five-year programme would be implemented with an estimated cost of Rs67 billion under which short-term, mid-term and long-term projects would be started to enhance dairy productions on commercial lines. The participants were apprised of different aspects of the programme. It was told that short-term, mid-term and long-term projects have been proposed in 10 various sectors of the livestock under the programme.

It included interventions to enhance the production of meat, milk and poultry and initiatives to effectively control Foot Mouth Diseases (FMDs). It was informed that under the short and mid-term projects multiple initiatives have been proposed including the establishment of model meat outlets, model poultry meat outlets, the establishment of farms, the revival of existing poultry farms, establishment of commercial dairy farms and milk collection and Marketing centres. Besides launching of the vaccination programme to control Foot and Mouth Diseases, the FMD free zones would be established.

Similarly, initiatives have been proposed to enhance the capacity of the Livestock Department.