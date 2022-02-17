Training camp for Pakistan-Australia Test series from today

Pakistan and Australia will face each other in the first Test in Pindi from March 4-8. -The News/File

KARACHI: The training camp for the available Test players ahead of the Pakistan-Australia Test series will commence here on Thursday (today).

Azhar Ali (Central Punjab), Fawad Alam (Sindh), Imam-ul-Haq (Balochistan), Nauman Ali (Northern), Sajid Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Saud Shakeel (Sindh); and reserves players Mohammad Abbas (Southern Punjab) and Yasir Shah (Balochistan) will be part of the training.

Additional players have also been called-up in the camp to help the players in their preparation. They include Aaliyan Mehmood (Sindh), Ahmad Bashir (Central Punjab), Ali Usman (Southern Punjab), Arshadullah (KP), Haseebullah (Balochistan), Mohammad Ali (Central Punjab), Raza-ul-Hasan (Balochistan) and Taj Wali (Balochistan).

In the additional players, fast bowler Irfanullah has not reported in the camp due to Covid positive and he is replaced by U-19 fast bowler M.Zeeshan.



It is pertinent to mention here that majority of Pakistan’s Test squad players are busy in the HBL PSL 2022 these days whose final will be held at Lahore on February 27.

The two nations will face each other in the first Test in Pindi from March 4-8. This will be followed by the second Test here at the National Stadium from March 12-16 and the third Test at Lahore from March 21-25.