Security for Pak-Aus cricket matches reviewed

Rawalpindi : City Police Officer (CPO) Umar Saeed Malik on Sunday said that all available resources would be utilised for fool-proof security at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, its surroundings, and cricket teams during the Pakistan-Australia cricket series that is scheduled to commence from March 04.

Flanked by SSP Investigation, SSP Operations, SP Rawal, ASP Newtown, District Security Officer, and other officers, the CPO visited Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, reviewed security arrangements regarding the Pakistan-Australia cricket series, inspected the cricket stadium, routes, and surrounding areas.

The CPO said that the best security and traffic arrangements would be ensured for the Pakistan-Australia cricket series.

He gave instructions to the concerned officers for preparing a comprehensive plan of strict security arrangements.