ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the CDA to expedite the launch of Overseas Enclave housing scheme for the Overseas Pakistanis and said the overseas Pakistanis are our precious asset and the government is trying its best to create employment opportunities in the country and take advantage of their experience.

The prime minister gave these directions while presiding over a meeting on the RDA's proposed world class housing project, Overseas Enclave Islamabad. The prime minister said: "We are focusing on involving our nine million overseas Pakistanis in the process of economic development. Overseas Pakistanis are our most valuable asset. We are trying to utilise their skills and services to increase employment opportunities and income in the country."

Earlier, in a briefing to the prime minister, it was informed that the CDA was planning to develop a cluster of about 6,000 apartments on Park Road in Islamabad where about 35,000 people would get world class accommodation. This is Phase-I which is spread over 50 acres. After that, another 4,000 apartments will be built in Phase II.

The project will be fully sustainable and highly secure and will attract attractive bidding from all overseas Pakistani investors. It is named Park Enclave Heights because it is adjacent to Park Enclave. Its PC-1 is in the final stages and will be presented at the next meeting of the CDA's Departmental Development Working Party.

The Phase-I will be completed in three years at the cost of about Rs160 billion. These 40-storeyed apartments will have smart housing features. After the approval of the PC-1, the contract will be awarded on the basis of engineering, procurement and construction.

The covered area of the apartments will be a minimum of 1,075 square feet and a maximum of 2,500 square feet. The apartments will be sold through the Roshan Digital Account, which will generate $1.75 billion foreign exchange.

After the briefing, the prime minister directed the authorities concerned to ensure high quality construction, speedy completion and competitive pricing of these proposed housing apartments to make them attractive for investment by overseas Pakistanis.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Syed Tariq Mahmood Al Hassan, Chairman New Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Lt-Gen. (retd) Anwar Ali Haider, Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed, Dubai businessman Imran Chaudhry and other senior officials, whereas CEO Ravi Urban Development Authority Imran Amin attended the meeting through a video link.