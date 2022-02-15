The PTI’s 30 MPs would play a key role if they really show up as per the expectations of the opposition, according to an apposition leader.

ISLAMABAD: Opposition’s decision to move a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan has some method to madness, as key leaders have high hopes that things would unfold as per the “plan” which is kept secret and is known to a few.

An informed source discloses that it is hoped that 20-30 MPs from the ruling PTI would join the opposition whereas ongoing contacts with government allies, including the PMLQ and MQM, are part of the plan.

“Don’t get surprised if some key opposition figure meets Jehangir Tareen in the days to come,” the source said. Apparently, interactions between the opposition and the government allies are not bearing any fruits but the source insists that the opposition’s optimistic leaders, including Shehbaz Sharif, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Asif Ali Zardari, are hopeful that the PMLQ and MQM would join them when required.



The source said that the hopeful in the opposition are seeing a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in a few weeks time. The source, who has shared the information with this correspondent, is among those who have knowledge of the “plan” but he is not sure if the hopes given to key opposition leaders are trustworthy and are not part of any “bigger game”.



According to the source, some of key opposition leaders are so sure that the things would unfold as per their hopes that one of them has even discussed his choice for Imran Khan’s replacement. The hopeful are not discouraged or disappointed about recent interactions with the PMLQ and MQM. They hope that these PTI allies would side with them at a right time. Though it looks difficult, the hopeful are confident that the PTI MPs would be on their side and a no-confidence motion would be moved against the prime minister by month-end.

Of late, Asif Ali Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif and Moulana Fazlur Rehman became active and held a series of meetings with each other as well as the PTI allies. What surprised the most was a PDM decision to move a no-trust against the prime minister when apparently the opposition is short of the numbers required.

Next few weeks are said to be important. The opposition’s enthusiasm to oust Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion, it is said, may start dampening with the arrival of March if what is hoped is not happening on the ground. The PTI’s 30 MPs would play a key role if they really show up as per the expectations of the opposition, the source said.