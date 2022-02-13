Police, PCB high officials review PSL security arrangements

LAHORE : An important joint coordination meeting of senior police officers and PCB high officials was held on Saturday at Gaddafi Stadium regarding the security arrangements for PSL-7 matches.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Fayyaz Ahmad Dev along with Chairman PCB Ramiz Raja presided the meeting. DIG Operations Dr Abid Khan, SSP Operations Capt (retd) Mustansar Feroze, SSP Security Rashid Hydayat, all divisional SsP and senior PCB officials were also present. The meeting reviewed and discussed the security arrangements and other related issues.

The Chairman PCB Ramiz Hasan Raja expressed his complete satisfaction over the foolproof security arrangements and commended the efforts of Lahore police to promote the national and international sports activities in the provincial capital. Khan briefed the Chairman PCB regarding the security arrangements of Lahore police for PSL.

The CCPO said foolproof security has been provided to the teams, officials, foreign media and spectators as no compromise would be made on the protection of players. All possible resources have been utilised to ensure the peaceful conduct of the event by implementing on an elaborate security and traffic plan.

The spectators are allowed to enter the stadium only after complete identification, search through four layer security mechanism devised by Lahore police. Zero route has been provided to the teams during their movement from their residence to the stadium and vice versa, he added.

Teams of Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and Elite Force ensure effective patrolling around important places including routes, stadium and residential areas. The movement of teams and important points are continuously monitored through CCTV cameras. Search, sweep and combing operations have been conducted in the city on regular basis to foil any nefarious designs of anti peace elements.

Best facilities being provided to PSL fans: Commissioner: Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) M Usman has said that the facilitation of cricket fans was the first priority and efforts were being made to improve the arrangements in PSL-7.

On the direction of Commissioner Lahore, the service of golf carts was started to bring cricket fans to the stadium from the main gate. Additional direction boards were also being set up as per the direction of Commissioner Lahore for the convenience of spectators.

Commissioner Lahore directed that buses should be run from the stadium gate for return after the match. All help desks are fully operational at all times, and ADCG will self-monitor it.

He said that the best facilities should be provided to the spectators without any compromise on security. The Commissioner Lahore had given instructions in the de-briefing session after the match.

All the administration including DC Lahore Omar Sher Chattha, SSP Operations Mustansir Feroze participated in the briefing session.

Meanwhile: DIG Operations visited Gaddafi Stadium and checked security arrangements on the occasion of the third match of Pakistan Super League Season Seven.

He also reviewed the security arrangements at a private hotel and team routes. He met the officers and jawans on duty and directed them to remain alert.