National Women’s Day observed

LAHORE : National Women’s Day was observed here on Saturday.

After gaining more recognition in 1983, Pakistani women have continued to demonstrate that women are agents of change. Women of the country have increased political presence, formed strong civil organisations and contributed to academic programmes at universities. February 12 is observed as National Women's Day.

Some of the discriminations against women in law have been repealed. However, there is still a long way to go. Among other issues, enrolment of girls in primary and secondary school is low and child marriages are an issue. There is still much to be done in Pakistan for gender equality. On February 12, 1983, around 100 women marched on the Lahore High Court to protest against dictator Gen Ziaul Haq’s repressive and discriminatory Law of Evidence. Pursuant to this legislation, a woman’s testimony was considered half as valuable as a man’s. Police arrested up to 50 female protesters, using teargas and batons. Defying laws against public assembly, the women’s protest marks an important event in Pakistan’s recent history.

Aurat Foundation and like-minded organisations who came together to celebrate National Women’s Day at Aurat Foundation (AF) office, reiterated their commitment to women’s rights in Pakistan. Sara Anum, resident director Aurat Foundation Lahore said, “This year our mission is to increase women’s participation in the electoral process.” The effort is to get more women to vote, more women running for elections, and more of them in the administration in the upcoming local government elections, she said. Nabila Shaheen, gender specialist Aurat Foundation, stressed that women related laws be implemented and government should make procedure of implementation as soon as possible.