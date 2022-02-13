Fazl reaches out to Chaudhry brothers

LAHORE: Political contacts intensified after the opposition announced no-confidence motion plans against Prime Minister Imran Khan as PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman met the Chaudhry brothers on Saturday.

The PDM chief visited the residence of the Chaudhry brothers and met Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. PMLQ MNA Chaudhry Salik Hussain and senior leaders of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam also attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Maulana Fazlur Rehman inquired after Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's health and during the meeting with the Chaudhry brothers, political issues of the country were also discussed. Meanwhile, PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif will meet PMLQ leaders at their residence today (Sunday).

This will be the first formal political meeting between Shehbaz Sharif and Chaudhry brothers after a gap of around 14 years, party sources said, adding that Shehbaz Sharif would go to the residence of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain to inquire after his health. They said Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi would also be part of this sitting during which the leaders of both parties would discuss the ongoing political situation. Recently, former president Asif Ali Zardari also visited the Chaudhry brothers to get their support for a proposed no-confidence move. Similarly, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also visited the Chaudhrys on Saturday and discussed the political situation of the country.

Earlier, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that PTI and its allied parties would defeat Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) planned no-confidence motion in Parliament. He said it was a constitutional right of the PDM to bring in a no-confidence motion, which would be countered by the PTI legislators in a constitutional manner.In a press statement, the foreign minister said that it was the duty of PTI members and its allied parties to defeat such a move by the opposition.

The opposition started its negative activities after 2018 elections which exposed their intentions from the first day. They did not even allow the prime minister to deliver his maiden speech in the assembly, he added. The PTI vice chairman further noted that the opposition had repeatedly failed in their efforts in the past and declared that they would meet the same fate again. Qureshi said, “The PTI members of Parliament will strongly resist such a move and defend their captain.” The opposition parties would have been in the government if they had the required votes, he added.He said Parliament was passing through the fourth year of its tenure and the local governments’ elections were underway and in such a situation no politician or a parliamentarian, having political grasp, would divert attention from the local bodies polls and join opposition ranks. Qureshi said the opposition parties lacked unity in their ranks, perhaps the no-confidence motion could be their requirement and desire and due to a pressure exerted by the pending legal cases.

Meanwhile, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman made a telephonic contact with former president Asif Ali Zardari and discussed the issue of proposed no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. according to sources, the Maulana made telephonic contact with the PPP co-chairman late at night on Friday and discussed political situation in the country as well as the anti-government movement.

The two leaders agreed on meeting soon. Zardari told Fazl that the PPP was standing with the entire opposition on the issue of no-confidence motion against the prime minister. The Maulana also inquired after PPP leader's health and prayed for his speedy recovery. He told Zardari he would contact the government allies soon.

Maulana Fazl expressed concerns that PTI government had brought country’s foreign policy to a collapse and alienated even the friends.

“What a successful foreign policy it is that our oldest friend China is angry with us over suspension of work on C-PEC. When Imran Khan went to China, the Chinese leadership refrained from meeting him and talked to him on video link. Even the Indian PM Modi does not listen to the phone call of Imran Khan,” he said while addressing the function of Bukhari Sharif at Jamia madaniah on Saturday.

“If country was making economic progress, would the finance minister would not get the honor” he asked, adding that some ministers were given certificates by the Prime Minister which means their game is over. He said PM had been claiming that economic development of his government was recognized by the whole world, but strangely deprived finance minister of any award. Similarly, the PM claimed of having successful foreign policy and lauded Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s performance, but deprived Shah Mehmood Qureshi of the certificate. “If the defense is in safe hands then why Pervez Khattak was not given the certificate?”

He said “Minister of information Fawad Chaudhry, leaves every critic and all ethics behind, so why not give him a certificate? Sheikh Rashid was also deprived of the certificate despite his ‘laudable’ performance. I don't understand how the priorities came to mind.’ Fazal said Prime Minister is giving medals to ministers and raising taxes in the recent mini-budget. The common man is slaughtering his children and even putting them before parliament gates with ‘for Sale’ boards.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman asked if Imran Khan considered it a successful foreign policy in which Biden does not call him and Modi does not listen to his phone. “No neighbor is happy with us.Iran is on India's side on foreign policy and China is dissatisfied with C-PEC. Similarly, 14% of the money was given by China to pay off the debt which Saudi Arabia called back.