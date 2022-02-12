Hijab Honour Day observed: Modi govt condemned for ban on hijab

LAHORE:JUP workers and supporters observed countrywide Hijab Honour Day on Friday, as hundreds of people held demonstrations and protest meetings to condemn Indian Hindu extremists and Modi government for imposing ban on entry of Hijab-wearing Muslim girl students into educational institutions.

On the appeal of JUP president Dr Abul Khair Muhammad Zubair, prayer leaders highlighted the issue in Friday sermons and workers held demonstrations and raised slogans against fascist Hindu government.

Qari Zawar Bahadur while addressing a meeting praised the Burqa-clad Muslim daughter for displaying fearless commitment to protect Muslim honour, saying the entire Muslim Ummah salutes her for the manner in which she protected Hijab. He said the fascist Modi government was writing the history of the worst oppression and barbarism against Muslims in Kashmir and India. Unprovoked attacks on Muslims and other religious minorities have become a daily occurrence in India because the Modi government wanted to disenfranchise Muslims and other religious minorities in India and deprive them of the right to vote. Harassment of Muslims by institutions and deprivation of admissions to students is the agenda of Modi government. Over the past several months, videos of extremist Hindu boys harassing Muslim girls in educational institutions have surfaced. He condemned the international community for keeping silent against Indian brutalities.

Allama Naeem Javed Noori, Maulana Mushtaq Ahmad Faizi, Pir Muhammad Asghar Noorani, Prof Mumtaz Ahmad Rabbani, Mufti Muhammad Imran Hanafi, Mufti Tahir Shehzad Sialvi, Maulana Muhammad Ali Naqshbandi, Qari Liaqat Ali Rizvi, Hafiz Naseer Ahmad Noorani and others also spoke.

They said Modi government had crossed all the boundaries of extremism against minorities in India, leading India to a fierce civil war. The Modi government's terrorism in Kashmir and India seeks to destroy the peace of the entire region. The demanded International human rights bodies and organisations defending basic human rights take immediate notice of the ongoing atrocities against Muslims in India.

Meanwhile, Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh said after other state institutions like police, parliament and administration, now the Indian judiciary has also become the patron of Hindutva terrorists.

“Fearing the extremist Hindus, the Indian judiciary has dragged its feet in providing justice to the Muslim minority, thus disappointing the democratic people across the world,” he said in a statement on Friday. He said the world believed that Indian judiciary would fulfill its constitutional obligation by immediately strike down Karnataka govt’s unconstitutional orders of hijab ban which gave practical manifestation to the Hindutva ideology of RSS but Indian judiciary shows that all Indian state institutions have become rife with anti-Islam bigotry, he lamented. He said after mob lynching of Muslims across India, now the state governments have begun victimising Muslim students by closing doors of education for them, proving beyond doubts that extremist Hindus have no tolerance for minorities in India, particularly Muslims.