63pc unaware of Ehsaas Rashan Riayat: survey

KARACHI: As many as 70pc respondents of a survey were found unaware of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), while only 30 pc know about its working. At the same time as many as 63pc of those polled were ignorant of the Ehsaas Rashan Riayat and 42pc criticized the Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme and termed it 'bad'. This was the outcome of an opinion poll conducted by Pulse Consultants Survey during Jan 13-21, 2022 eliciting responses from 2000 respondents.

The pollster found 70 pc respondents unaware of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), while only 30pc responded in the positive about its existence. Out of those 30pc respondents, 72pc were highly appreciative of the service done by the NCOC against Covid-19 pandemic, while 22pc praised it ‘somewhat’ , four pc were not satisfied and two pc did not answer the question.

To another question about Ehsaas Rashan Riayat as many as 63pc respondents were ignorant of the venture, while 37pc were familiar about it. Of those aware of the programme, 75pc said they were not registered with the platform and only 25 pc confirmed their registration with the rashan programme.

As many as 42pc respondents frowned upon the government’s policy measure for helping the needy from their taxed money through Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme, while 24pc praised the government’s move and another 24pc declared it ‘somewhat good’ and 10pc did not respond to the question.