Tuesday February 08, 2022
National

HRCP concern

LAHORE: The HRCP has expressed concern over the desecration of graves by the Hafizabad Police in Premkot on February 4 and 5, following complaints from a local resident who objected to the minority community’s use of holy verses on their tombstones.

