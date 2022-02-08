Sarwar lays foundation of first medical varsity in Uzbekistan

LAHORE:Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar laid the foundation stone of first medical university to be set up in Namangan province of Uzbekistan with the cooperation of the Punjab government.

More than 20 investors from Uzbekistan announced investing in textile sector and various other sectors of Pakistan. Uzbekistan would provide technical assistance to increase cotton production in Punjab, said a statement issued from Governor’s House here on Monday.

Ch Muhammad Sarwar during his visit to Namangan province of Uzbekistan on Monday laid the foundation stone of first medical university to be established in collaboration with Governor Shavkat Abdurazzakov of Namangan province. Leading personalities from business community of Uzbekistan and Punjab as well as others were present on the occasion. Ch Sarwar also met with investors from various sectors of Uzbekistan including textiles on the second day of his visit and invited them to invest in various sectors of Punjab. The investors from Uzbekistan have announced visiting Punjab soon and investing in various sectors.

Addressing the ground breaking ceremony of the university, the governor said he is happy that he has laid the foundation stone of the first historic project of Namangan which was launched with the cooperation of Punjab. In the coming days, more such projects will be launched which will bring the two provinces closer to each other and will also promote investment and create employment opportunities in both the provinces, Ch Sarwar said and added that Uzbekistan's assurance of full guidance of Pakistan regarding increase in cotton production in Punjab is also welcomed for which a delegation of Uzbek agricultural experts will soon visit Punjab.

We are creating new special economic zones for domestic and foreign investors. In line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we are ready to work with the business community to promote investment in Pakistan. All international organisations are also acknowledging the economic growth and stability in Pakistan, Ch Sarwar said.

Shavkat Abdurazzakov said, “We stand with Ch Sarwar for the development and prosperity of Punjab and I am sure that any of our investors who will invest in other sectors including textiles in Punjab will work same as they do in their own country. We are fulfilling our responsibility for the development and prosperity of the province as the people of Punjab and Namangan consider each other as brothers. We are grateful to Punjab for their cooperation in establishing a Medical University in Namangan.”