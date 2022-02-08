 
Tuesday February 08, 2022
Sports

GB team new edition in KPL

February 08, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Gilgit-Baltistan Markhor team, a new edition in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) was officially launched on Monday. Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi said that the launch of GB team will promote cricket in Gilgit-Baltistan and will also broaden the base of the KPl.

