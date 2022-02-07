People warned against cancer risks

ISLAMABAD: The people were warned against cancer risks and advised not to ignore the early signs of the devastating ailment on the World Cancer Day observed under the auspices of Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital, NORI with the theme of “Close the Care Gap” discussion.
Dr Muhammad Faheem, Chief Oncologist and Director AECH-NORI, chaired the event and urged the people to be vigilant about the disease, saying it is curable provided that due care is taken and element of delay is not involved in the diagnosis and treatment of the disease.
He said that cancer is not gender specific, and it has no link with any specific age group. The NORI organises cancer awareness programmes for healthcare professionals as well as the general public regularly and especially highlights it on the World Cancer Day.
This year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, participation in the programme was restricted to the employees of NORI and surgeons from the twin cities. A short walk was arranged
to raise awareness about cancer and its treatment. Poster competition was
also held amongst the postgraduate residents of the oncology department, NORI. The participants appreciated the efforts of the NORI in disseminating awareness among the masses about the disease and its treatment.
