Five soldiers martyred in cross-border attack

The Afghan government denied the firing had come from within Afghan territory. -File photo

RAWALPINDI: Five soldiers of Pakistan Army were martyred while responding to fire of terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border in Kurram district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.



Attackers from inside Afghanistan across the international border opened fire on Pakistani troops in Kurram district. Pakistani troops responded in a befitting manner and, as per intelligence reports, due to fire of Pak troops, terrorists suffered heavy causalities.

However, during fire exchange, Lance Naik Ajab Noor (34) of Karachi, Sepoy Ziaullah Khan (22) of Lakki Marwat, Sepoy Naheed Iqbal (23) of Karak, Sepoy Sameerullah Khan (18) of Bannu and Sepoy Sajid Ali (27) of Bahawalnagar embraced shahadat.



"Pak Army is determined to defend Pakistan’s borders against the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR statement said.

Pakistan condemned the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expected that interim Afghan government would not allow conduct of such activities against Pakistan, in future. The Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for Sunday’s attack.

The Afghan government denied the firing had come from within Afghan territory. "We assure other countries, especially our neighbours, that no one will be allowed to use Afghan land against them," Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for Afghanistan’s Taliban government, told Reuters.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, addressing a press conference, said that over 70,000 to 80,000 Pakistani people and personnel of the armed forces rendered matchless sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

Paying rich tribute to the sacrifices of the personnel of security forces, he said 20 terrorists were killed in 72 hours while nine soldiers embraced martyrdom in the terrorist attacks. “As per its promises, Taliban government should stop such cross-border militants attacks,” Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, interior minister, said in a statement.

“We pay tribute to the sacrifices made by the security forces,” said the interior minister, adding that the sacrifices made by the security forces for the homeland will not go in vain.” Regarding talks with banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) outfit, the minister said doors for talks could not be closed. However, he said those should not be spared who took up weapons against the state and the armed forces. “Our valiant forces were responding to the terrorists in befitting manners,” he added.