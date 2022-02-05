PTM stages protest against firing incident

PESHAWAR: Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) on Friday staged protest rallies in various cities against the recent firing allegedly by the security forces on their rally in Balochistan province. The PTM provincial coordinator Noor Bacha had sustained injuries in the firing.
The PTM staged a protest outside the Peshawar Press Club to express anger at the firing incident in the Zhob district of Balochistan.
Member Provincial Assembly Mir Kalam Wazir, Awami National Party’s Sardar Hussain Babak and PTM leaders addressed the protesters. The speakers said that the firing incident was an attempt to instigate the activists of the peaceful movement to resort to violence.
However, they said, the PTM leaders and activists would continue to raise their voice against state-sponsored violence and extremism through peaceful means.
Manzoor Pashteen and other PTM leaders were travelling to Qila Saifullah to participate in the death anniversary function of Ibrahim Loni when the soldiers allegedly opened fire on them, injuring Noor Bacha.
