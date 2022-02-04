The blindfolded world

Residents of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) have been observing Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 since 1990. The aim is to highlight the plight of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in the international community. These people have been long hanging in the balance, and it is a matter of great concern that all the human rights organisations across the world have failed to help these people. Unfortunately, it seems as though India has been permitted to practise war crimes against innocent people. Such an inhumane violation of the UN charter is condemnable and proves the bias of the international community. The silence of other Muslim countries has been adding fuel to the fire. The Kashmir issue is practically as old as the UN itself. It is essential that the UN play its role in finding a peaceful solution to the matter.

Fatima Maryam Younas

Sahiwal