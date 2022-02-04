NA body wants government to support sports federations

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) has again urged the government to financially support Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) through special grants.

In a previous meeting, committee chairman Nawab Sher Waseer had recommended Rs1 billion annual grant to PHF, saying the government should help the federation carry out development work and resume international tours of different age group teams.

Secretary PHF Asif Bajwa and coach Khawaja Junaid briefed the committee on the reasons behind falling standard of the game in the country. “We need financial support that has been totally stopped for so many years. Unlike cricket, PHF does not get a penny from the international body.”

Secretary PHF updated the committee on head coach hiring. “We were promised by the government to support us on top-of-the-line coach hiring. We did that but are still waiting for funds to be released,” he said.

Bajwa also shared with the committee that former international Rashhedul Hasan has been banned from holding any office or playing any role for ten years for his unethical criticism of the Prime Minister.

Maj General (rtd) Akram Sahi, President Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP), who appeared before the committee claimed that almost 90 percent federations conduct fake elections. “That is why an independent election commission is the need of the hour. Now the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has been given powers to establish the election commission.

“I have been at the helm of AFP for the last ten years. The Federation acquired the rights to organise athletics in Pakistan from the International Association of Athletics Federation (World Athletics) in 1951,” he said.

He said that the government had given AFP just Rs3 million. “The AFP has so far invested Rs10 million on Arshad Nadeem while we also plan to invest Rs20 million on athletes to prepare them for the coming international events,” he added.

The President AFP requested the Ministry for allocation of necessary funds to further strengthen the Federation. The Committee directed the Ministry of IPC and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to revisit the policy and structure of funds allocation for the promotion of sports in the country.

Secretary IPC Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna reiterated government stance on federations grant. “We cannot afford giving Rs 100million per annum grant to any federation. WAPDA is already taking care of Arshad Nadeem,” he said.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja who stayed away from the meeting due to his prior commitments through a letter invited Committee members to witness Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.