Strong winds in Karachi from today

File photo

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast high velocity winds gusting upto 55 kms in Karachi on Wednesday that could turn the weather dusty and comparatively colder, advising preventive measures.

“A pressure gradient due to a westerly disturbance that is going to grip central and Northern Pakistan may result in high winds in Karachi on Wednesday noon/afternoon till Thursday morning. Wind speed can gust upto 55 kilometers at time,” Chief Meteorological Officer (CMO) Sindh Sardar Sarfraz told The News on Tuesday.

An alert issued by the Met office said strong winds at the speed of 20-25 knots gusting upto to 30 knots are likely to blow over West/South Balochistan and Karachi from February 2 afternoon till Thursday afternoon that may cause damage to loose structures.

But the CMO Sindh said the winds would not be as strong as experienced by Karachiites a few days back when wind speed reached upto to 80 kilometers per hour in some city areas.

Nonetheless, it asked the city authorities to remain vigilant and take preventive measures.