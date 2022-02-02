Martyred traffic cops laid to rest in Hangu

HANGU: Two traffic cops, who were martyred by unidentified motorcyclists at the main Doaba bazaar in Tall tehsil in an apparent target-killing incident the previous day, were laid to rest at their native villages in the district on Tuesday.

Earlier, the funeral prayers for the martyred traffic police officials Spinzar and Aieen Hussain were offered at the Police Lines in Hangu.

Besides social and political figures, Regional Police Officer, Kohat Range, Tahir Ayub Khan and District Police Officer, Hangu, Ikramullah Khan and District Police Officer, Orakzai, Nisar Ahmad Khan, and others attended the funeral prayers.

A smartly turned out police contingent presented a salute to the martyred policemen. Later, the RPO and DPOs placed the floral wreaths on the coffins and offered prayers for the souls of fallen cops.

The bodies of cops Spinzar and Aieen Hussain were later sent to their native villages Dalan and Ganjiyano Killay in Hangu, respectively, for burial. It may be mentioned that the two cops were regulating traffic at a busy chowk in Doaba bazaar when armed motorcyclists opened fire on them.

They sustained multiple bullet injuries in the firing. The accused managed to escape after the attack. The injured were rushed to a hospital in critical condition, but they succumbed to injuries. The police launched a search operation after the attack.