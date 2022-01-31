Interviews for ED’s slot illegal: HEC member

HEC logo

KARACHI: Dr. Javed Iqbal, a member of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) from Balochistan and former Vice Chancellor of the University of Balochistan, has sought termination of the process of interviews for the post of Executive Director, terming it illegal.

In a letter to Executive Director Dr. Shaista Sohail, Commission Member Dr. Javed Iqbal said that interviews for the post of Executive Director are being conducted on February 3. Dr Javed Iqbal wrote: “As per rules and regulations, only the Higher Education Commission has the right to appoint a selection committee, including experts required for the appointment of the executive director.” He said that a committee had already been constituted by the commission for that purpose.





He added: “A new committee has been notified that is a clear violation of the commission's ordinance and it cannot be accepted.” “As a member of the Higher Education Commission, it is requested to intervene in this matter and stop this illegal act to avoid legal complications,” Dr Javed concluded.

The HEC has, however, clarified that the seven-member selection board has been notified as per rules and as notified in the gazette of Pakistan. The selection board consists of HEC chairman, secretary Ministry of Federal Education, secretary Ministry of S&T, Vice Chancellor/Rector of any Public Sector University, an expert to be nominated by the chairperson/in-charge HEC, Executive Director HEC and Member (O&T). It is further clarified that the HEC chairman nominates the expert member and vice chancellor, so there is no ambiguity with regard to the composition of the HEC selection board.