Afridi’s PCR test negative

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators’ experienced all-rounder Shahid Afridi’s PCR test returned negative on Sunday.

A Gladiators source told ‘The News’ that his Antigen test will be conducted on Tuesday (tomorrow) and if he clears that he will join the team.

Afridi a few days ago had tested positive for covid-19 and is spending isolation at his home while following the PCB covid protocols.

Meanwhile, as a substitute for Afridi, Quetta Gladiators on Saturday requested the technical committee that they should be given Hassan Khan as a replacement for Afridi. And the Gladiators source confirmed that the request has been approved.

The source said that Hassan will also be available for selection for Quetta’s game against Multan Sultans on Monday (today). “We also need players for training and so we requested for Hassan,” the source was quick to add.

The source said if Afridi cleared the Antigen test then he would join the team and Hassan would return to the bubble.